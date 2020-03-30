Five persons from the same family have tested positive for the novel coronavirus infection, stated Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi.

Reportedly, the family from Chilaw had been detained and quarantined yesterday (29) under the suspicion of contracting the virus.

After testing for the virus today (30), all 5 members of the family have tested positive for COVID-19.

Among the family members is a 4-month old infant, according to the Health Minister.

(Courtesy: Ada Derana)