The Court of Appeal has concluded the consideration of the petition filed challenging the citizenship of former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

All parties have been given time to present their written submissions before 3.15 p.m. today (4).

Meanwhile the decision of the Appeal Court regarding issuing an interim order on the petition is to be announced at 6.00 p.m. today.

The case was taken up for the 3rd consecutive day before Justices Yasantha Kodagoda, Arjuna Obeysekera, and Mahinda Samayawardana.