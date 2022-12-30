Consular fees for attestation services revised

Sri Lanka’s Foreign Ministry said that the consular fees for attestation services have been revised with effect from the 1st of January 2023.

Accordingly, the new fee structure for attestation of certificates and documents provided by the Consular Affairs Division and the regional consular offices is as follows:

Examination certificates issued by the Department of Examinations – Rs. 800.00

Any document issued by the Government of Sri Lanka for a foreign national – Rs. 3,000.00

Any export document – Rs. 8,000.00

Any other document – Rs. 1,200.00

The revised fee structure was announced in a special gazette notification on November 16, 2022, published by Foreign Minister Ali Sabry.