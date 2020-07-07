Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa yesterday expressed his readiness to carry forward President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s programme for the country with even more vigour. The Prime Minister said he will support a programme that would make the country free from various foreign shackles.

He was of the view that the country will definitely face chaos if the President and the Prime Minister do not come from the same party.

“The Maithri – Ranil administration proved the country that two parties holding the two positions will create problems,” he said. The Prime Minister was speaking at a program organized by the Yuthukama Jathika Sanvidhanaya at the Sri Lanka Foundation Institute yesterday to mark the completion of 50 years in politics by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Yuthukama Jathika Sanvidanaya President Gevindu Kumaratunga and National organizer Anusha Pasquel presented a set of proposals to the Prime Minister for building a stable Government, a strong Legislature and a Constitution that can safeguard the country from internal and external threats.The Prime Minister insisted that the Government requires a two-thirds majority to adopt a Constitution that can make the country victorious. He also said that a two-thirds majority is a prerequisite to iron out problems caused by the 13th and 19th Constitutional Amendments.

“If we fail to garner such a majority at the upcoming election, we will be compelled to keep a saloon door open as in the past to obtain the support of unnecessary persons,” he said. He added that SJB leader Sajith Premadasa is shredding the UNP to tatters.

(Source: Daily News – By Upali Karunaratne)