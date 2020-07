Colombo High Court has issued summons on former Minister Patali Champika Ranawaka, his driver Dilum Thusitha Kumara, and the former OIC of the Welikada Police Station ASP Sudath Asmadala to appear in court on August 20 over the Rajagiriya accident case.

Colombo High Court Judge Gihan Kulatunga issued summons over the accident which took place at Rajagiriya on February 28, 2016.