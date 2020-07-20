The Advanced Level (A/L) examination will begin on October 12 while the Grade Five Scholarship examination will be held on October 11, the Ministry of Education announced today.

Speaking during a media briefing held at the Education Ministry premises, Secretary to the Ministry NHM Chithrananda said the A/L examination will conclude on the 6th of November.

Education Secretary confirmed that classes for Grade 11, 12 and 13 students will commence on the 27th of July while students in other grades will resume academic activities on the 10th of August.

Meanwhile, schools will be closed for the second term on the 9th of October and will reopen on the 16th of November.