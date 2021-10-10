Crocodile drags a dead body along the Diyawanna Oya
By-standers were left in shock when a crocodile was seen dragging a corpse along the Diyawanna Oya in Kimbulawala in Sri Jayawardenapura Kotte.
One of the people who managed to capture this horrific event on camera told the media that he saw a crocodile dragging a body from where the Parliament is located towards the Kimbulawala Bridge.
The corpse was later found by the Sri Lanka Navy and the post-mortem examination was carried out on Saturday (9) night.
Sri Lanka Police said the deceased is believed to be 60 years of age and his identity remains a mystery.
Sri Lanka Police confirmed that no external injuries were evident on the body and the deceased was still wearing a face mask.
