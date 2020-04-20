Curfew in Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara & Puttalam districts has been extended till 5:00 am on 27th April (Monday) 2020, President’s Media Division said.

In other districts, excluding Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam curfew will only be effective from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am daily until Friday 24 April.

The curfew will be enforced in these districts at 8:00 pm on Friday, April 24, to Monday 27 April at 5:00 pm.

Therefore curfew will continue through the weekend on Saturday and Sunday in these districts

Entering or leaving Colombo, Gampaha, Kalutara and Puttalam districts have been prohibited