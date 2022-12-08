Date to begin accepting nominations for Local Government Election in December

The date to begin accepting nominations for the Local Government Election will be announced in the last week of December 2022, the National Election Commission said.

The decision has been arrived at during a meeting by members of the Election Commission today (December 08), the Election Commission said.

The Election Commission earlier this week announced that it has begun preliminary work to conduct the Local Government Election next year.

A spokesman of the Commission said preparations of polling centres, ensuring vehicle facilities and staff are currently being organised.