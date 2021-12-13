Dayasiri explains why Government should go to the IMF

The General Secretary of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party, State Minister Dayasiri Jayasekara says he personally believes the government should seek the assistance of the International Monetary Fund to resolve the present economic crisis.

Speaking to media in Kandy, State Minister Jayasekara said although there are several alternatives, he believes the best course of action should be to obtain the support of the IMF.

He said several countries such as India, China and Japan are not keen on supporting Sri Lanka at present.

The State Minister noted that the IMF will impose certain conditions to support the government.

He said the IMF will request the government to restructure loss-making state entities and ease the burden on state finances.

State Minister Dayasiri Jayasekara noted that the government should anyway take such initiatives since SriLankan Airlines and several institutions are incurring massive losses which are borne by the public who at times don’t even use such services.

(Source: News Radio)