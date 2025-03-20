Deshabandu Tennakoon further remanded until April 3, 2025

Posted by Editor on March 20, 2025 - 3:13 pm

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon has been further remanded until April 3, 2025, after being presented before the Matara Magistrate’s Court today (March 20).

He had previously been remanded until today after appearing before the same court yesterday (March 19).

According to the court order, Deshabandu Tennakoon was held under special security at the Angunakolapelessa Prison yesterday evening.

Tennakoon was wanted in connection with a fatal shooting outside the W15 Hotel in Pelena, Weligama, on December 31, 2023, which resulted in the death of a police officer.

He had an outstanding arrest warrant related to the incident and appeared before the Matara Magistrate’s Court yesterday morning (March 19), accompanied by his lawyers.

On March 17, 2025, the Court of Appeal dismissed his writ petition, which sought to prevent the execution of the arrest order issued by the Matara Magistrate’s Court.