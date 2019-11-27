Election Commission Chairman, Mahinda Deshapriya requested Speaker Karu Jayasuriya to support in legislating Media guidelines to ensure free and fair elections in the future.

He made this request during a meeting with the Speaker on 25 November. Deshapriya said proposals in this regard would be submitted in Parliament in the near future.

He also sought the Speaker’s support to adopt resolutions in Parliament to conduct the long-delayed Provincial Council Elections as soon as possible.

Deshapriya said amendments should be introduced to the Local Government Elections Act to rectify shortcomings observed at the elections held in 2018.

These matters were discussed while briefing the Speaker on the conduct of the Presidential Election on 16 November.

Members of the Commission Nalin Jayantha Abeysekera (PC) and Prof. Ratnajeevan Hoole, Secretary of the Commission T.D. Herath, Election Commissioner, General Saman Sri Ratnayake were present at the discussion.

The Speaker said Parliament will extend its support to develop a law to ensure that future elections are conducted free and fair.

The Speaker commended the Commission for holding the last Presidential Poll independently and fairly.

Meanwhile, Deshapriya stated that in the instance where President Gotabaya Rajapaksa dissolves Parliament after 1 March next year, the General Election could be held in late April or early May 2020.

(Source: Ceylon Today)