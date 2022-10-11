Digital driving licence to be introduced in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is going to introduce a digital driving licence with a QR code due to the shortage of material to print driving licences.

The relevant proposal has been made to the cabinet by the Minister of Transport and Highways Bandula Gunawardena.

Cabinet spokesperson, Minister Bandula Gunawardena said this while addressing the media briefing to announce Cabinet decisions this morning (October 11).

The Cabinet of Ministers has given instructions to conduct an in-depth study into the matter and to inform relevant technical and expert committees in this regard.

Speaking further, Minister Gunawardena said the government expects to resolve the shortage of materials to print driving licences, which was exacerbated by the forex crisis, within this year.