Digital National Identity Cards from November

The Ministry of Technology says the agreement to be signed to introduce the Digital National Identity Card in the country with financial assistance from India will be presented to the Cabinet of Ministers today for approval.

Secretary of the Ministry Jayantha de Silva said the agreement will be inked during the upcoming visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Secretary said the Indian government has pledged to grant Sri Lanka USD 8 million to implement the digitization project.

The Cabinet approval to sign the agreement was granted recently.

The project aims to facilitate the identification of citizens through biometric information.

Secretary of the Ministry Jayantha de Silva noted that they are hoping to introduce the digital National ID card for citizens from November this year.

