Dilan Senanayake injured in attack

Social media activist Dilan Senanayake was admitted to the Colombo South Teaching Hospital after being attacked by two people with a sharp weapon Wednesday night (December 14).

Police said that the activist Dilan Senanayake sustained injuries to his leg and shoulder.

It was reported that he is out of danger.

Police said the activist was attacked near a studio along Pagoda Road in Nugegoda.

The Mirihana Police have launched an investigation into the incident.