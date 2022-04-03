Disband the Cabinet and appoint Interim Government – Wimal

Former Sri Lankan Minister Wimal Weerawansa has called for an all-party Interim Government to be appointed to address the crises that plagued the country.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday (April 3), the Former Minister said the proposal presented to the President and the Prime Minister, and they received a positive response from both.

Weerawansa said that he along with Former Minister Udaya Gammanpila, Vasudeva Nanayakkara, and Tiran Alles attended the meetings with the President and the Prime Minister.

“Given the present situation in the country, we believe that the existing Cabinet of Ministers cannot function to address these crises. Therefore, we call for the Cabinet to be disbanded and reach for an all-party or multi-party agreement for an interim government,” he told reporters.

Rather than calling for elections, the best option during this crisis situation is to appoint an interim government.

