Don’t barter East Container Terminal for Indian vaccine – SJB

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya yesterday said it was happy that India had donated 500,000 Covid-19 vaccines, but SJB General Secretary, MP Ranjith Maddumabandara told The Island that the East Container Terminal of the Colombo Port should not be bartered for the vaccine.

The current administration came to power promising not to sell state assets. However, it was selling strategic assets on the pretext of attracting foreign investment, he claimed.

“Most countries started the vaccination process a few weeks ago, but the government has not still not ordered vaccines. It’s not possible to expect other nations to donate enough vaccines to us to inoculate all Sri Lankans. We urge the government to buy enough vaccines adequate for all Sri Lankans.”

(Source: The Island – By Anuradha Hiripitiyage)