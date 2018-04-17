e-Health cards for all by 2020
e-Health cards will be provided for all Sri Lankans by 2020, Health Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne said.
Addressing the introduction of e-Health Card at a ceremony held in Colombo recently, the Minister said that since all the data of a person is included in his/her e-health card, it is very easy for doctors to treat him/her without having to find out the details such as blood group etc, which could be a time consuming process.
The E-Health card contains all the health reports of the patient.The project is being implemented with the assistance of National Information and Communication Technology Agency. All state hospitals will be included in the e-health project. Under the E-Health Programme, all patients admitted to state hospitals will be registered in a computerised system and all the medical reports of the patients will be computerised as well.
(Government News Portal)
OH I see. this a addition to the three Singapore style three state of the are hospitals he promised to build.