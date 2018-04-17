e-Health cards will be provided for all Sri Lankans by 2020, Health Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne said.

Addressing the introduction of e-Health Card at a ceremony held in Colombo recently, the Minister said that since all the data of a person is included in his/her e-health card, it is very easy for doctors to treat him/her without having to find out the details such as blood group etc, which could be a time consuming process.

The E-Health card contain​s​ all the health reports of the patient​.​​​The​ ​project is being implemented with the assistance of National Information and Communication Technology Agency. All state hospitals will be included in the e-health project. Under the E-Health Programme, all patients admitted to state hospitals will be registered in a computerised system and all the medical reports of the patients will be computerised as well.

(Government News Portal)