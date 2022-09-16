Easter Sunday Attacks: Court names Maithripala Sirisena as a suspect

Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court issued a notice today (September 16) to former President Maithripala Sirisena to appear in court on 14th October to present facts regarding his failure to prevent the Easter Sunday Attacks while being the Defence Minister.

The order was issued by the Magistrate Thilina Gamage after taking into consideration a private complaint submitted by Jesuraj Ganeshan who lost a leg in Easter Sunday Attacks and Rev. Fr. Cyril Gamini Fernando before the court seeking to name former President Maithripala Sirisena as an accused of Easter Sunday attacks for failing to prevent it and take legal action against him under section 298 of Penal Code for causing death by negligence.

President’s Counsel Rienzie Arsekularatne with counsel Thejitha Koralage, Udara Muhandiramge and Thilina punchihewa appeared for the complainants.