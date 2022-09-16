Two fuel cargos to be unloaded today – Energy Minister

Unloading of a petrol (92 Octane) cargo of 37,000 metric tonnes and a crude oil cargo of 100,000 metric tonnes will commence today (September 16), Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera said.

Minister also said that a diesel cargo of 40,000 metric tonnes that commenced unloading two days ago will conclude by tomorrow (September 17) morning.

Minister further said one more Diesel Cargo of 40,000 metric tonnes will be released after the payment was made.