Easter Sunday Attacks: Sarath Fonseka calls for imprisonment of former President

Former Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena should accept full responsibility for the Easter Sunday attack, MP Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka said today (January 12).

He added that the former President Sirisena must face a more severe punishment, as compensation cannot do justice to the victims and the country.

Earlier today (January 12), the Supreme Court of Sri Lanka ordered former President Maithripala Sirisena to pay Rs. 100 Million as compensation to the victims of the 2019 Easter Sunday Attacks.

Sri Lanka’s Supreme Court has decided today (January 12) former President Maithripala Sirisena, former Defence Secretary Hemasiri Fernando, former Police Chief Pujith Jayasundara, former National Intelligence Chief Sisira Mendis and former Chief of State Intelligence Nilantha Jayawardena have violated the Fundamental Rights, by failing to prevent the Easter Sunday attacks despite receiving prior information.