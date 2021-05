Eight more Grama Niladhari divisions isolated in 5 districts

Eight more Grama Niladhari divisions have been isolated in Kalutara, Colombo, Gampaha, Batticaloa and Nuwara-Eliya districts with immediate effect, the Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said.

Accordingly, the following GN divisions have been isolated:

Kalutara District:

Pinwatta

Narampitiya

Pinwatta West

Bandaragama East

Colombo District:

Uggala GN division in Padukka

Gampaha District:

Alwis Watta area in Wattala

Batticaloa District:

Tissaweerasingam Square

Nuwara-Eliya District:

Rathmatiya GN division in Hanguranketha