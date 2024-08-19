EU and Commonwealth observers arrive in Sri Lanka to monitor Presidential Election

A group of election observers from the European Union (EU) and the Commonwealth has arrived in Sri Lanka to monitor the Presidential Election scheduled for September 21, 2024, according to officials from Sri Lanka’s Election Commission on Sunday (August 18).

They were invited by Sri Lanka’s Election Commission.

The EU has monitored elections in Sri Lanka six times before, most recently in the 2019 presidential election.

The head of the observer group stated that this year’s mission shows their commitment to supporting credible, transparent, inclusive, and peaceful elections in Sri Lanka.

He added that the upcoming election is crucial for the country’s democracy, especially after the 2022 political and economic crisis, and is important for Sri Lanka’s ongoing reforms and recovery.

The EU observer mission includes various groups. A core team, consisting of a Deputy Chief Observer and nine election experts, has already arrived in Colombo.

They will be joined by 26 long-term observers who will monitor the election campaign across the country.

Later, 32 short-term observers will also be deployed throughout Sri Lanka during election week.

Over 17.1 million registered voters are eligible to vote in this election, which will decide an executive president for a 5-year term.

The main candidates are the current President Ranil Wickremesinghe, the main opposition leader Sajith Premadasa, SLPP candidate Namal Rajapaksa and the NPP leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake.