Failed Government, not failed State – Opposition Leader

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa yesterday denied that he had used the term ‘failed state’ in his speech.

He argued it was the government that had failed and not the state.

After delivering his speech in the third reading debate on budget 2021, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said that it was wrong to use the term ‘failed state’ and that it would be expunged from the Hansard record of yesterday’s proceedings.

Speaker Abeywardena: You mentioned the word ‘failed state’. We will expunge that from the Hansard record.

Opposition Leader Premadasa: I did not say so. What I said was a ‘failed government’. This is a failed, inept and incompetent government. I never call my country a ‘failed state’. (inaudible as his mic was switched off)

Who is switching off the mic? Is there anyone who took the Reverse tablet in that room controlling microphones? I did not mention it as a failed state. So, you cannot expunge what I said. Please understand the difference between failed government and failed state. I know my English. This is ludicrous.

MP Gajendrakumar Ponnambalam: On what ground the term ‘failed state’ is expunged? There are no provisions in the Standing Orders for that. The concept of ‘failed state’ is an opinion. It is how we see and describe a state. There is nothing wrong with that term. It cannot be expunged from Hansard.

Minister Dayasiri Jayasekera: It is only natural that a TNA MP is supporting the Opposition Leader on this score. This is what they want to see. They want to call our country a failed state.

Opposition Leader Premadasa: I am surprised by the utter ignorance displayed by the government members. Ignorance should not be permitted in this House.

Speaker Abeywardena: Yes, and it should be applicable to everybody.

