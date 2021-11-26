Five-judge bench appointed to hear Yugadanavi petitions

The Chief Justice has appointed a five-member judge bench of the Supreme Court to hear the Fundamental Rights (FR) petitions filed against the Yugadanavi Power Plant deal.

Hearing of the petitions is expected to begin on the 29th of November (Monday).

In September 2020, New Fortress Energy Inc. announced that they executed a definitive agreement for New Fortress’ investment in West Coast Power Limited (“WCP”), the owner of the 310 MW Yugadanavi Power Plant based in Colombo, along with the rights to develop a new liquified natural gas (LNG) terminal off the coast of Colombo, the capital city.

New Fortress will acquire a 40% ownership stake in WCP and plans to build an offshore LNG receiving, storage, and regasification terminal located off the coast of Colombo.

The FR applications were filed with the Supreme Court challenging the Cabinet Decision to transfer 40% of the power plant to the US-based company, and the application sought the decision to be made null.

Archbishop of Colombo, His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith, the Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna, the Samagi Jana Balavegaya and several other factions filed applications with the Supreme Court.

The Prime Minister, Cabinet of Ministers, Cabinet Secretary, The Chairman of the Ceylon Electricity Board are among the 48 respondents named in these applications.