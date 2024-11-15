Nov 15 2024 November 15, 2024 November 15, 2024 1Comment Report Photo

Former MPs lose seats in Sri Lanka’s 2024 Parliamentary Election

Posted by Editor on November 15, 2024 - 8:04 am

Several Members of Parliament who served in the previous Parliament have been defeated, according to the results of the 2024 Parliamentary Election in Sri Lanka released so far.

Among the defeated MPs, former ministers Ramesh Pathirana and Manusha Nanayakkara lost their seats in the Galle District, while Kanchana Wijesekera and Nipuna Ranawaka lost their seats in the Matara District.

Meanwhile, Mahinda Amaraweera lost his seat in the Hambantota District, and Shasheendra Rajapaksa lost his seat in the Monaragala District.

So far, the National People’s Power (NPP) party is leading.

List of Defeated Members of Parliament

  1. S. M. Chandrasena – Anuradhapura
  2. Duminda Dissanayake – Anuradhapura
  3. Ishak Rahuman – Anuradhapura
  4. S. C. Muthukumarana – Anuradhapura
  5. Harin Fernando – Badulla
  6. Nimal Siripala de Silva – Badulla
  7. Dilan Perera – Badulla
  8. Thenuka Vidanagamage – Badulla
  9. Vadivel Suresh – Badulla
  10. Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan (also known as Sivanesathurai Santhirakanthan or “Pillayan”) – Batticaloa
  11. D. Weerasingha – Digamadulla
  12. Bandula Lal Bandarigoda – Galle
  13. Chandima Weerakkody – Galle
  14. Manusha Nanayakkara – Galle
  15. Ramesh Pathirana – Galle
  16. Kanchana Wijesekera – Matara
  17. Nipuna Ranawaka – Matara
  18. Weerasumana Weerasinghe – Matara
  19. Buddhika Pathirana – Matara
  20. Premitha Bandara Tennakoon – Matale
  21. Rohana Dissanayake – Matale
  22. Mahinda Amaraweera – Hambantota
  23. Ajith Rajapakse – Hambantota
  24. Upul Galappaththi – Hambantota
  25. C. B. Rathnayake – Nuwara Eliya
  26. Nimal Piyathissa – Nuwara Eliya
  27. Mahindananda Aluthgamage – Kandy
  28. Tissa Attanayake – Kandy
  29. Dilum Amunugama – Kandy
  30. Ranjith Bandara – Kandy
  31. Velu Kumar – Kandy
  32. Wasantha Yapabandara – Kandy
  33. Piyal Nishantha De Silva – Kalutara
  34. Rajitha Senaratne – Kalutara
  35. Roshan Ranasinghe – Kalutara
  36. Sanjeeva Edirimanna – Kalutara
  37. Vidura Wickramanayaka – Kalutara
  38. Ruwan Wijewardene – Gampaha
  39. Nimal Lanza – Gampaha
  40. Indika Anuruddha – Gampaha
  41. Kokila Gunawardene – Gampaha
  42. Milan Jayathilake – Gampaha
  43. Nalin Fernando – Gampaha
  44. Prasanna Ranaweera – Gampaha
  45. Channa Jayasumana – Gampaha
  46. Lasantha Alagiyawanna – Gampaha
  47. Sarana Gunawardena – Gampaha
  48. Ranjan Ramanayake – Gampaha
  49. Susil Premajayantha – Colombo
  50. Eran Wickramaratne – Colombo
  51. Madhura Withanage – Colombo
  52. Mano Ganesan – Colombo
  53. Premnath C. Dolawatte – Colombo
  54. Rosy Senanayake – Colombo
  55. Sagala Ratnayaka – Colombo
  56. Udaya Gammanpila – Colombo
  57. Sarath Weerasekera – Colombo
  58. Shasheendra Rajapaksa – Monaragala
  59. Vijith Vijayamuni Soysa – Monaragala
  60. Pavithradevi Wanniarachchi – Ratnapura
  61. Premalal Jayasekara – Ratnapura
  62. Janaka Wakkumbura – Ratnapura
  63. Muditha Prishanthi – Ratnapura
  64. Arundika Fernando – Puttalam
  65. Ashoka Priyantha – Puttalam
  66. Chinthaka Amal Bandara – Puttalam
  67. Douglas Devananda – Jaffna
  68. Dharmalingam Sithadthan – Jaffna
  69. M. A. Sumanthiran – Jaffna
  70. Angajan Ramanathan – Jaffna
  71. Rajika Wickramasinghe – Kegalle
  72. Ranjith Siyambalapitiya – Kegalle
  73. Sarathi Dushmantha – Kegalle
  74. Tharaka Balasuriya – Kegalle
  75. Johnston Fernando – Kurunegala
  76. Ashok Abeysinghe – Kurunegala
  77. Asanka Navarathna – Kurunegala
  78. Anura Priyadharshana Yapa – Kurunegala
  79. Charitha Herath – Kurunegala
  80. Shantha Bandara – Kurunegala
  81. Thushara Indunil Amarasena – Kurunegala
  82. D. B. Herath – Kurunegala
  83. U. K. Sumith – Kurunegala
  84. Kapila Athukorala – Trincomalee
