Former MPs lose seats in Sri Lanka’s 2024 Parliamentary Election
Several Members of Parliament who served in the previous Parliament have been defeated, according to the results of the 2024 Parliamentary Election in Sri Lanka released so far.
Among the defeated MPs, former ministers Ramesh Pathirana and Manusha Nanayakkara lost their seats in the Galle District, while Kanchana Wijesekera and Nipuna Ranawaka lost their seats in the Matara District.
Meanwhile, Mahinda Amaraweera lost his seat in the Hambantota District, and Shasheendra Rajapaksa lost his seat in the Monaragala District.
So far, the National People’s Power (NPP) party is leading.
List of Defeated Members of Parliament
- S. M. Chandrasena – Anuradhapura
- Duminda Dissanayake – Anuradhapura
- Ishak Rahuman – Anuradhapura
- S. C. Muthukumarana – Anuradhapura
- Harin Fernando – Badulla
- Nimal Siripala de Silva – Badulla
- Dilan Perera – Badulla
- Thenuka Vidanagamage – Badulla
- Vadivel Suresh – Badulla
- Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan (also known as Sivanesathurai Santhirakanthan or “Pillayan”) – Batticaloa
- D. Weerasingha – Digamadulla
- Bandula Lal Bandarigoda – Galle
- Chandima Weerakkody – Galle
- Manusha Nanayakkara – Galle
- Ramesh Pathirana – Galle
- Kanchana Wijesekera – Matara
- Nipuna Ranawaka – Matara
- Weerasumana Weerasinghe – Matara
- Buddhika Pathirana – Matara
- Premitha Bandara Tennakoon – Matale
- Rohana Dissanayake – Matale
- Mahinda Amaraweera – Hambantota
- Ajith Rajapakse – Hambantota
- Upul Galappaththi – Hambantota
- C. B. Rathnayake – Nuwara Eliya
- Nimal Piyathissa – Nuwara Eliya
- Mahindananda Aluthgamage – Kandy
- Tissa Attanayake – Kandy
- Dilum Amunugama – Kandy
- Ranjith Bandara – Kandy
- Velu Kumar – Kandy
- Wasantha Yapabandara – Kandy
- Piyal Nishantha De Silva – Kalutara
- Rajitha Senaratne – Kalutara
- Roshan Ranasinghe – Kalutara
- Sanjeeva Edirimanna – Kalutara
- Vidura Wickramanayaka – Kalutara
- Ruwan Wijewardene – Gampaha
- Nimal Lanza – Gampaha
- Indika Anuruddha – Gampaha
- Kokila Gunawardene – Gampaha
- Milan Jayathilake – Gampaha
- Nalin Fernando – Gampaha
- Prasanna Ranaweera – Gampaha
- Channa Jayasumana – Gampaha
- Lasantha Alagiyawanna – Gampaha
- Sarana Gunawardena – Gampaha
- Ranjan Ramanayake – Gampaha
- Susil Premajayantha – Colombo
- Eran Wickramaratne – Colombo
- Madhura Withanage – Colombo
- Mano Ganesan – Colombo
- Premnath C. Dolawatte – Colombo
- Rosy Senanayake – Colombo
- Sagala Ratnayaka – Colombo
- Udaya Gammanpila – Colombo
- Sarath Weerasekera – Colombo
- Shasheendra Rajapaksa – Monaragala
- Vijith Vijayamuni Soysa – Monaragala
- Pavithradevi Wanniarachchi – Ratnapura
- Premalal Jayasekara – Ratnapura
- Janaka Wakkumbura – Ratnapura
- Muditha Prishanthi – Ratnapura
- Arundika Fernando – Puttalam
- Ashoka Priyantha – Puttalam
- Chinthaka Amal Bandara – Puttalam
- Douglas Devananda – Jaffna
- Dharmalingam Sithadthan – Jaffna
- M. A. Sumanthiran – Jaffna
- Angajan Ramanathan – Jaffna
- Rajika Wickramasinghe – Kegalle
- Ranjith Siyambalapitiya – Kegalle
- Sarathi Dushmantha – Kegalle
- Tharaka Balasuriya – Kegalle
- Johnston Fernando – Kurunegala
- Ashok Abeysinghe – Kurunegala
- Asanka Navarathna – Kurunegala
- Anura Priyadharshana Yapa – Kurunegala
- Charitha Herath – Kurunegala
- Shantha Bandara – Kurunegala
- Thushara Indunil Amarasena – Kurunegala
- D. B. Herath – Kurunegala
- U. K. Sumith – Kurunegala
- Kapila Athukorala – Trincomalee
