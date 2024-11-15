Former MPs lose seats in Sri Lanka’s 2024 Parliamentary Election

Posted by Editor on November 15, 2024 - 8:04 am

Several Members of Parliament who served in the previous Parliament have been defeated, according to the results of the 2024 Parliamentary Election in Sri Lanka released so far.

Among the defeated MPs, former ministers Ramesh Pathirana and Manusha Nanayakkara lost their seats in the Galle District, while Kanchana Wijesekera and Nipuna Ranawaka lost their seats in the Matara District.

Meanwhile, Mahinda Amaraweera lost his seat in the Hambantota District, and Shasheendra Rajapaksa lost his seat in the Monaragala District.

So far, the National People’s Power (NPP) party is leading.

List of Defeated Members of Parliament