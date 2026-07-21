Former State Minister Shantha Bandara’s son arrested over Rs. 20 Million robbery

Posted by ONLANKA News Desk on July 21, 2026 - 6:30 pm

A 21-year-old son of former State Minister Shantha Bandara has been arrested over the alleged robbery of Rs. 20 million belonging to a Chinese national in Kollupitiya.

Kollupitiya Police arrested the suspect in connection with the robbery, which took place on July 13, 2026.

Police Spokesman Assistant Superintendent of Police F. U. Wootler said the money was allegedly stolen while the Chinese national was transporting it in a vehicle.

Police said four suspects have so far been arrested over the incident and remanded.

The Police Spokesman also said a grandson of a prominent businessman was among those allegedly involved in the robbery.

Shantha Bandara’s son is due to be produced before court.