Forward Complaints on Bus Services to 0117 555 555 – Sri Lanka Transport Board
The Sri Lanka Transport Board draws attention of the Public to the special telephone number that has been introduced for the public to forward any complaints related to problems experienced in the bus service. Complaints in this regard can be forwarded to 011-7 555 555.
Any complaints realted to the shortcoming of bus services, the malfunctioning of buses and reckless acts of bus drivers and conductors could be forwarded on the above-mentioned number.
The Sri Lanka Transport Board also said that complaints relating to the siphoning of fuel, removing of spare parts and
other such fraudulent activities could also be made on this number.
Courtesy: Government News Portal
dear Sir/Madam
This is to inform you that Rukmalgama buses doesn’t have after 8.00pm from Kottawa.even if the buses comes they said it’s only to kottawa and huge crowed getting troubled.
I’m a passenger that using highway bus Galle to Kaduwela on every Monday morning.just I make a complain for bus time schedule for Galle since me and around 40 people were waiting till 5.15am From 4.30 a.m for the 1st bus. Please make
Arrangement to advance dispatch 1st bus.
Sir,
It is hereby kindly request to arrange a CTB bus route for Ranapura to RAKWANA after 5 p.m.
Distance from Pelmadulla to RAKWANA just 24 K.M. we have only private bus service after 5 PM.
And kindly note that they private bus drivers taken for 1and half ours (1.30) from Pelmadulla to RAKWANA.
They are lot of working people wastage they are time on the road after 5p.m. by this private bus transport.
So kindly request to take favourable consideration about this matter.
We would really appreciate if you get immediate steps about this matter.
Thank you very much
Your sincerely
Akurana to kandy ticket 32
7th mailpost to kandy ticket 32 ctb bus nc102 ks 102
tiket no 063517 kandy bus
Kolombo- kurunagala bus eka ude 07.05 am time eka godak parkku wela yanne
07.15 am bus ekath eka pahukaran yanawa. Sama holt ehekama nawaththanawa. Mekata nisi kriyamargayak ganna
Thalaimannar to colombo bus no give ticket and no give balance. Booking time keeper not give coins balance
Peradeniya to Kandy bus fare is Rs18. No one get balance Rs 2,if any one give Rs 20.
Details of the bus ticket,
Mattakkuliya,
BN; NC1562 Normal CN#MK83 RT#01,
Ref 7696500110066
D; 15-10-19 T 10; 05; 50
ROUTE; 01 COLOMBO-KANDY
(Journey -8.00KM)
FULL 1*18.00=18.00
TOTAL: Rs 18.00
Depot Hotline: 0117706420
Complaint- When I ask for the balance conductor told me “you can have the balance if you come to Colombo”, I shocked. (Just Rs2…Forget it, but his way of talking is very bad)
There are another 4 person got into the bus at the same place and they also not had their balance. (Rs 2X5= 10/=)
Even he earns lot of money from the passengers balance doesn’t know how to talk.
Please advise him.
NTC public complaint online service is not working.
Trinko- Jaffna bus nb-9479 nadathunar nadathai wrong,
The bus conductors and drivers are keeping very high volume of sound therefore the passengers are being effected specially heart pations are highly effected
when we complain they do not care, pl consider the request and make necessary instruction for all
thanking
607 bus route bus no NC JA 3133 They started to leave at kandy goodshed around 12.25 and they reached to ankumbura at 2.50 there is only 26 km..they have no correct time noticed in bus….each bus drivers destroy our time In vain ….I requested please be kind to Slovue this problems
CTB bus from Monaragala – Colombo via Udawalawa .this bus came to Udawalawa at about 5.50 a.m.,From Udawalawa to Ratnapura conductor did not issue tickets 80% of passengers.(31.12.2015).I complained this to your hotline no also.The person asked me the bus no.He told without bus no they can’t do anything.sorry about CTB.
Dear Sir,
This is to Inform that bus from kalmunai-Amparai(NA-3977) the driver took the bus suddenly while the passengers were getting on and some passengers couldnt get in the bus even there were enough space on the bus.So please kindly take action regarding this.
Dear Sir,
I would like to focus your kind attention on the unplanned nature
of the bus service in Galewela-Matale (584/585) road although it was
reformed to some extent recently.
The time given for a private bus which starts from either Galewela or Matale to reach its destination is 1 hour and 30 minutes. It is sad to say that some SLTB buses in our road are worse than the private buses. ML 107 which departs from Matale at 8.15 am in 585 take nearly 1 hour and 40 minutes which makes the buses that come after that to exceed their time as they have no passengers.
The same bus (ML 107) which departs from Matale at 2.15 pm in 585 takes 1 hour and 45 minutes to reach Galewela even though it is crowded with school children. The worst bus in our road is ML 42(NA-2921) which departs from Matale at 4.00 pm in 584. It takes 1 hour and 45 minutes, this fully crowded slow journey is tedious for the people, especially those who return from work. In addition, the bus which depparts from Galewela at 4.40 pm too takes 1 hour and 45 minutes.
I kindly request you to instruct the Matale depot to look into this matter and order all the SLTB buses to follow 1 hour and 30 minute rule. Otherwise,
please allow private buses to run at these times, because they are now used to working on time than the SLTB buses.I hope that you will take these matters into your kindconsideration. I hope that the confidentiality of these information will be safeguarded because we have to use the public transport as we
have no other means of travel.
Blaming the people , Students who bringing the season tickets .
And also taking their seats and giving others who goes KANDY
Blaming like nothing
Here is the details of bus (Conductor)YT 7
Yatinuwara
NB – 9147
Kandy – Colombo
From Colombo to kandy at 2:05
Colombo – Kurunegala Bus at 4.30 p.m. from Avariwathha -Katunayake Playing Music loudly and its very disturbing to people. Please give a solution. Also the Silanser also make a notice wit a beat. Relay disturbing to travel on it
Dear sir,
Kandy to katharagama 5.15 pm kandy. Me bus eka paya 3k n.eliyata anawa n.eliye payakata wada tiyanawa me bus aka ai mahama karanne . Katharagamata yana minissu kochchara asaranada . Kalin yanna ona nisa nada kalin anne . Me bus aka mehama dura noda laga dawanayata dammanam hoda nadda . Ai me taram ctb bus pahath wada karanne . Obatumanlagen me prashnayata piliturak ikmanin balaporothtu wenawa
I am from a village in Matara District. I am a Science Graduate and after 4 years of searching, I got a job in a company in Jawatte road, Colombo. My parents who are farmers in my village found a boarding house in Moratuwa so that I can travel to office. I travel by bus from Moratuwa to Colombo every day; I never get as seat because the bus is always full. What I hate is the men in the bus. They never can keep their hands and other body parts off my body. Always touching and squeezing my body all the time; some even on my private parts and breasts and everything. My brother is in the Army and he went to England for 3 week course and he brought me a full length, 1 inch thick winter coat. That is the only way I can avoid being fondled in the bus. Can’t complain to Conductor because he is also on of them who play with women. What can I do? Only the winter coat is my protection.
If your brother is military man he should ride with you in the bus and pick the bus conductor and tell him that he means business if he does not lay his hands off you. Wearing winter coats in colombo is no solution to your problems and I cannot imagine you in a winter coat riding and overcrowded bus in colombo. Petition the transport minister and get it signed by a lot of women and give the bus number so that the culprits can traced. You better make a complaint to the police station ofr the record.
Army is only for fighting tamil tiger and not perverts in buses. My brother taking law in his own hands to protect me is illegal. Transport Minister (don’t know who is he) only interest is in buying new buses and cutting ribbon and earning commis. Also, very good at renewing private bus company licence for pagawa. Who care about passenger? Most SLTB and private buses are junk yards; they are not fit to carry passenger safely but they get licence all the time. Most men of all ages travelling in buses are perverts but who cares? Only my winter coat is my protection until, one day, I collapse from heat.
Bus is Kandy to galenbidinuwa route no 42 bus number NC-ND 7365 , I am work of RDA . The bus conductor are not kind to people all man and woman having there. Respect How we travel to the bus start to travel at Kandy 10.15pm plz action with the bus. I’ll already looking you action is best of our people. Thank you .
I am office passenger going from Pitakotte to Kaduwela. Two times I had to got-down at Thalahena. Because I got in to the Bus at Pitakotte but He came to give the ticket at thalahena. And he command to get down there and he shouted that not allow to go to Kaduwela at his Bus No. is KN 0985 Panadura to Kandy time is running at 7. 45 am at pitakotte. That conductor is get some girl from koswatta to SLIIT and they can travel this bus only recognize persons. Please examine this situation for special passengers in Sri Lanka and any person can travel in CTB bus or should be privatize all CTB. However I inform this situation by meeting the Minister. Please get the action against him.
Dear Sir,
This is to Inform that bus from Kalmunai-Trincomalee (NB-8398) Eravur Depot. the driver took the bus suddenly while the passengers were getting on and some passengers couldn’t get in the bus even there were enough space on the bus, The bus conductor are not kind to people and he blaming season tickets passengers. So please kindly take action regarding this.
Dear Sir,
This is to Inform that bus from Colombo – Kandy (NB-1166) Mattakkuliya Depot. the driver took the bus suddenly while the passengers were getting on and some passengers couldn’t get in the bus even there were enough space on the bus, The bus conductor are not kind to people and he blaming season tickets passengers (School Children). So please kindly take action regarding this.
I am a regular user of luxury bus service via southern highway. In almost every bus they start playing so called “musical show” videos. This is a menaces to commuters who seeks peaceful journey paying high price. These videos are like choka baila full of shouting and screaming. This may be the choice of the driver and conductor but not commuters. They can play useful videos like interesting places in our country or some sentimental music to enjoy. Authorities should take steps to stop this and limit the level of the volume to avoid disturbance to commuters.
I am just a one person who uses a bus. I asked tickets from conductor of NC 3557 (a private bus) for tickets but he just ignored. And the driver of this bus also drove away the bus before l got in and nearly knocked me down.l know that there are more serious incidents than this but as a person of this society l must say that this was very unfair.There are thousands of people who’ve been treated unfairly like this.Even though people can take actions by law for this ignorant acts still they remain silent.And l would be very pleased if you add this sentence in front of buses.
Ticket nodeena danduwam labiya haki varadaki
The bus conductor blaming on passengers using very bad words and they are very rude to pasengers
138 bus route kottawa-Mattegoda
Bus No: NC 2823
I travel to ebilipitiya kurunagala and Kegalle. In almost every bus they start playing so called “musical show” videos. This is a menaces to commuters who seeks peaceful journey paying high price. These videos are like choka baila full of shouting and screaming. This may be the choice of the driver and conductor but not commuters. They can play useful videos like interesting places in our country or some sentimental music to enjoy. Authorities should take steps to stop this and limit the level of the volume to avoid disturbance to commuters.
These are not buses. These are trucks with uncomfortable seats. I called them cattle trucks. But it suits Sri Lanken public.
The OIC SLTB/Private bus
this is not only for your information but for your action to take as an human being ,
I dont have to mention particular bus route since i c all over sri lanka..
you provide time for buses, and set standard time, we trust you but unfortunately drivers and conductrs fail to fulfill your timings, various reasons we observe, true enough traffic ,but its all the made up stories of drivers, its them whos making the huge traffic, we are not with clay brains to not to undertand road rules just because we travel in SLTB/ PRVT buses
the morning buses are slow as ever that we can never reach office on time, and they say buses cannot run in right track, but in the evening we see the same bus only running in right and sometimes passenger cant even get down in halts even if passenger wants to get down since they dont want to take to left track to stop cos their timings.
how funny , Officers incharge hope u have parents loving ones at home , who will be looking for you to come home to get thier food, medicines, love on time , and if u take care of us and our parents. your family will have a good life with our blessings
if actions take place on the above comments of people, i will not have to , and poeple will not have to type more complaints..
think deep its your children who will follow your leadership qualities.
bad music, uncensored videos, third grade songs, uneducated conductors, traffic creating drivers,
will never bring our country a brighter future.
Rout no:602 kurunagala to galagedara. 8.30 pm CTB bus is not working during 3 weeks. There are more buses before 7.00 pm. Please give a bus for us.
Today morning I face this problem
inside the bus vehicle number: WP-NA 6661 route number 138 (highlevel
road). At about 7.58 a.m, Bus Conductor who was wearing red t-shirt
troubling me. He was keeping his elbow in my breast and hurting me few
times.. there were much space but He was come closer to me fisrt time
I was Ignore the behaviour. But Second time also he did that without
fear and touching my breast.
I was called several time ministry phone number but it is busy now.
Can you please do something for this because every day they do
something and we ignored it or keep slient. So Sexual Harassment
continue.
Dear Sir.
By the name of semi luxury bus the ticket fare is high. e.g. from beruwala to mount lavia the normal charge is 63 or 65 rupees but semi luxury bus charged 100 rupees from beruwala to mount lavia.
Well this is unfair, these semi luxury buses don’t have A/C pls take action.
bus details: route colombo – katharagama semi luxury, bus booking no. 0718210853
Dear sir,
Please make sure this phone number is working all time and its answered properly.today 01.10.2016 the Hatton bus from kany by 12.45pm don’t take peiple to gampola and conductor said its to go hatton and genigathena only and ask me to get into private nuwaraeliya bus.
The ctb bis no is NC 0642. Please take action against these type of conductors.
Thanking you.
colombo to gampola after 6pm no bus service we kindly request plase start new night service buses to gampola .. after 6pm kotmale and nuwaraeliya welimada buses are don’t give seats to gampola passengers and welimada nuwaraliya pvt buses are geting too much chargers to gampola .. this very very poor so many crowds traveling to gampola night time so please start new bus service to gampola after 6pm
after 6pm no bus services colombo to gsmpola this is very bad news for us.. kotmale ,welimada buses are getting too much tickets and there are nothing to give seats for gampola pasengers that is wrong please start new bus services to gampola after 6pm we kindly requesting…
What do you expect from a country which have no law, order or regulations. Bunch if lunatics.
CTB Bus No.NC 0447 Today I came this bus from Peliyagoda to Manelwatta.When I give the conductor 20 rupees because I didnt knew the charge is 24.he scolded me.He ask me to walk to next halt and get up to bus.
Then I took my perse from bag and gave him 4rupees.He told me to go back the bus.I said wait I will put my perse inside and go.Then he told very unprofessional bad word. I m a graduate and a lady manager of a supermarket.I feel shame due to his words.We expect better service from CTB bus conductors because they are government employees.But he doesn’t know how to talk to a lady.
Please advice him to not to do this again.
Ticket No . 209850297931 Route 226
Dekatana CBS
Dilhari Rubasinghr You said you are a graduate. In that case conductor did the right thing. He knows that (cram the book and pass the exam) Sri Lanken graduates has no brains.
Bus belong to kotmale depo route pudalu oya-Colombo (KOT-44) drives dangerously. Many near near miss incidents happen under this bus driver. please make a necessary steps aganst this driver befour critical accident happens..
Date-21-12-2016
Time-about 2.30 P.M
Dear Sir…
Bus belong to kotmale depo route pudalu oya-Colombo (KOT-44) drives dangerously. Many near near miss incidents happen under this bus driver and threatening on me . please make a necessary steps against this driver befour critical accident happens..
Date-21-12-2016
Time-about 2.30 P.M
Pls refer following link to see the video on Youtube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9urn15dLuTs&feature=youtu.be
On 12th January 2017 at 5.30 am I boarded the Trinco – Jaffna SLTB (Trincomalee Dept) bus WP NC 0802 at Vavuniya to Travel to Kilinochchi (Ticket Ref. 77 22 301 23012). As the bus got near Kilinochchi I moved to the front to collect my bag and get off. The conductor (Mohammad Asmin) who was going towards the back asked me to move forward. So I showed him my bag and informed him that I have a bag and will take it and move forward. He recklessly pulled it out of the rack and threw it onto the bonnet. I was angered and asked him to behave in a responsible manner stating that I had a computer in the bag and he had no business to be so reckless.
The driver then demanded that he was the responsible person and that I should tell him what the problem was. When I told him that the conductor had recklessly pulled out and thrown my bag, he replied that that is what they do and that I can complain to who ever I like. I proceeded to argue with him stating that he cannot behave in such an irresponsible way as a public servant and asked him if he would remain silent if I meddled with his bus. As the argument ensured a passenger who I suspect to be another CTB employee assaulted me several times (punching me with his fist in the face) then the conductor Asmin attempted to squeeze my neck and continued to kick me until restrained by the driver and other passengers.
At this point I demanded the bus be taken to the police station but the driver and conductor demanded I get off as my ticked was only up to Kilinochchi depot junction where as the police station was the next stop. I then asked for their names and numbers which they refused. Then the passenger who assaulted me removed my bag and put it outside the bus at the request of the driver. I was verbally abused and told that I can make what ever complaint I like but that it will not affect them.
I walked a Kilometer to the Kilinochchi and made a complaint IB Ref No. CIBI 373/77 dated 2017/01/12.
I also called the SLTB Trincomalee depot manager and informed him of the incident. He has asked me to make a written complaint which I will be doing.
I am hopeful that some disciplinary action is taken against these public servants.
During the festival days Colombo to hatton bus take to much of money (230 instead of 150) .if we asked they said semi luxury. But there is no any facilities.
Kandy south operated Sisusariya- Mahamaya-Mahaweli Uyana(Watapuluwa) bus always used for another duties as per the instructions of DS/Kandy South.-
He neglect for the students/ parents compliants-2017/01/18 Bus used to another trip.
Students are endanderd due to DS -Kandy south malpractices
Booking seat to eastern Bus
the booking casier need extra 10 rs per ticket
every day more then 10 busses to
batticalaoa
kathankudi
kalmunai
sammanthurai etc…
10*40*10rs = 4000rs plus per day
per month twise I travel to kalmunai
Dear sir/madam
This is complain bus route 4
WpNW 8403 bus
Today 9.45 pm pick up Colombo to chilwe there not issued ticket all passengers try to solve problems There take 140 rs
Dear sir
This is to inform you that while I was travelling by bus No. 255 route No. wp GQ 8535 on the date 28th February 2017 , the conductor of the bus misbehaved in most insulting manner.
I boarded the bus at 8.05 a.m- 8.35 a.m time Katubedda from Kottawa along with other passengers. It was presumed that the bus would follow its usual route. While we were half way, conductor came and asked ticket fee. Then I gave him fee of ticket. But he didn’t issue ticket for me or other passengers. And also he didn’t return my remains ticket balance. So I ask him about that. He said that he will give later. After long time I ask from him about my remains ticket balance.
Then The conductor spoke very rudely to me. It’s very hard to tolerate me. I’m lady. It’s very uncomfortable to me. Please consider this problem.
However 255 bus route is most worst bus route in the Sri Lanka. I travel so many places in Sri Lanka but I did’t ever see this like bus route. In the morning they can come from Katubedda to Kottawa. But In the evening they take one hour or more than to reach to katubedda from Kottawa. What is this nonsense.
It is highly objectionable for a public servant to behave like this. I would, therefore, request you to make an enquire and see that the conductor is given some suitable warning and punishment.
Thank You
Best Regards
Please teach to every conductors about season ticket rules. they don’t know about it clear. due to this problem every season ticket holders always facing inconvenient. specially jaffna karanagar depot is very bad. in that depot’s conductors are giving the inconvenient. they don’t know basic rules. We always hope SLTB
Dear sir
iam going to colombo- angoda from hatton. Hatton to angoda bus rate 145.00 but the bus conductor taking full ticket 156.00 rs. I ask to bus conductor he talling after kaduwala taking full ticket this is a rool. Why that rool. Please take action.
Bus number NB-9149
Time 11.am
Dear sir
Iam going kattunayaka to batticaloa .sammanthurai depot bus NC_1250
Yesterday traveling batticalo to kattunayake same bus. Yesterday bus ticket 379.00same bus but dogital metter
But today bus ticket 479.00 hand ticket book
Today 23 July 2017 NA 8957 bus of Diulapitoya depo is running very slowly from colombo to narmmala. The driver is wasting our valuable time. Drivers like this are not need to our country.
2017-08-14 today (10.55pm) Jaffna to Colombo bus waiting for so many time in bus stop and very slowly running.bus no is a nb-6238 please take the action