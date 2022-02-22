Four and a half hour power cuts tomorrow (February 23)

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) has approved the request made by the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) to have rotational power shedding for tomorrow due to the shortage of fuel.

Chairman of the PUCSL Janaka Ratnayake accordingly said a 4 hour and 40 minute power cut will be imposed in areas designated as A, B, and C while a 4 hour 30 minute power cut will be imposed in other areas.

About 4,000 metric tons of fuel is required daily to generate electricity.

“Today (22) there was a requirement for 2,000 metric tons of fuel. As a result, 550MW power plants were shut down,” he said.

Tomorrow’s fuel requirement is 4,000 metric tons. But only 1,000 metric tons were supplied, he said. Accordingly, the fuel shortage for tomorrow is 3,000 metric tons, he said.

If there is such a shortage, 750 MW will be withdrawn from the national grid, the chairman said.