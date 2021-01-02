Four arrested for stealing explosives from quarry in Mawanella

Explosives that went missing from a rock quarry at Hingula area in Mawanella have been recovered from the area of Thalwatte in Peradeniya, says Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana.

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested four suspects for allegedly stealing the explosives.

The police complaint in this regard was recorded on December 23.

According to the statement, one suspect, who was an employee of the quarry, was arrested by the Mawanella police.

Later, the investigations were handed over to the CID and they recovered the explosives from a location in Peradeniya with three other suspects who had links with the quarry employer.

The CID investigations revealed that the quarry employer had stolen the explosives and other materials and handed them over to the other three.

The quarry employee was remanded and the three suspects who were arrested today will be produced before the Mawanella Magistrate, he said.

Among the items that went missing from the quarry included ammonium nitrate, water-gel pellets, detonators, a detonator cord and 70-Ampere battery.

Police Spokesperson noted that there is no involvement of extremist or terrorist organizations in this incident.