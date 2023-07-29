Four assistant health workers remanded over death of patient at National Institute of Mental Health

Posted by Editor on July 29, 2023 - 4:22 pm

Four assistant health workers, who were arrested over the death of a patient at the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) in Mulleriyawa, have been remanded until August 10.

The accused were produced before the Hulftsdorp Magistrate’s Court earlier today (July 29).

Two assistant health workers attached to NIMH were arrested on Friday (July 28) and two more assistant health workers were taken into custody this morning (July 29) by the Mulleriyawa Police.

According to reports, the health workers had allegedly assaulted the 48-year-old patient, who was a resident of Watareka and had suffered from bipolar disorder.

Related Articles: