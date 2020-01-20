The Supreme Court seven-judge-bench headed by Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya today granted time till March 6 for former President Maithripala Sirisena and former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremasinghe to file objections against the fundamental rights petitions filed over the Easter Sunday attacks.

When the twelve Fundamental Rights petitions were came up before Supreme Court seven-judge-bench, Additional Solicitor General Farzana Jameel informed court that the Attorney General would no longer represent two respondents former President Maithripala Sirisena and former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremasinghe since they currently do not hold such positions.