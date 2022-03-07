Fuel Queues become a common sight in Sri Lanka

Long queues can still be seen near filling stations across the country to obtain fuel amidst the prevailing Diesel shortage.

The Ministry of Energy, Gamini Lokuge stated that another ship carrying fuel is scheduled to arrive in the country today (March 07).

He further said the Sapugaskanda Refinery can hold up to 208,000 MT of Crude Oil and the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation is taking measures to import Crude Oil to resume operations of the Sapugaskanda Refinery at full capacity.