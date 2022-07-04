Fuel shortage hits Suwa Seriya ambulance service in Sri Lanka

The Suwa Seriya 1990 emergency ambulance service announced yesterday (July 03) that its patient transfers would be delayed due to lack of fuel.

In a special notice, the authorities of the ambulance service said the number of patients who are taken to hospital daily has risen to 1,600 from 1,000.

“Though the number of patients we have to take to the hospital daily has risen, we face some challenges due to the prevailing situation in the country. We will not be able to transport a patient to the hospital at the average time of 13 to 20 minutes as there will be delays in approaching a person due to the fuel crisis. Also, it has become a hard task for our staff to get to our office on time given the same reason,” the notice said.

However, it was assured that Suwa Seriya would do its utmost to maintain effective ambulance service to people.