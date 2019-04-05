Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank P. Samarasiri and Chairman of Perpetual Treasuries Ltd (PTL) Geoffrey Aloysius and Directors of PTL Pushyamithra Gunawardena, R. Hulugalla, and M. Surendran, who were in remand custody over Central Bank Bond Scam, were released on bail by the Courts today.

Aloysius and Samarasiri were released on a cash bail of Rs.100,000 each and surety bail of Rs.2 million each while the other three were released on a surety bail of Rs.1 million each.

Court also imposed an overseas travel ban on the five persons.