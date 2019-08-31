One should not hold rallies and dinners and spoil the UNP, its assistant leader Ravi Karunanayake said yesterday.

“It is a crime to hold rallies around the country and hold dinners as such activities ruin the party,” he said responding to questions raised by journalists.

“Just give us time and we will decide on the best candidate,” he added.

Meanwhile, UNP Chairman Kabir Hashim also said there is nothing wrong in holding meetings and claiming one’s eligibility to be the party’s candidate, as that is democracy. “We have democracy in our party. Besides, the issue is that we have several eligible candidates unlike the SLPP,” he said.

He added that the party will handle the matter carefully and field the candidate who is demanded by the people. “We are not in a hurry to name the candidate,” he said.

(Source: Daily Mirror – By Yohan Perera)