The certificate about former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s renunciation of the U.S. citizenship which was widely shared on social media groups yesterday (29) has been proved to be false.

This document has been shared by the parties close to the former Defence Secretary’s upcoming Presidential Election campaign.

In the report, it was mentioned that Rajapaksa had become a U.S. citizen on 13 March, 2003 and has renounced his U.S. citizenship at the U.S. Embassy on 05 July, 2019.

Also, the certificate carried a red seal dated 26 July, 2019 stating “Approved American Embassy Colombo,” with the signature of a U.S. Official named Joel Fifield.

As reported, the details of the passport given on the purported certificate are also out of accuracy. According to the official records, Rajapaksa’s U.S. passport has been issued in October 2012, not July 2012 as stated on the certificate.

Also, the certificate resembled a sample certificate on the Wikipedia including the name and the signature of purported U.S. Official Joel Fifield, who was apparently a Consular Officer in Paraguay.

The fake document also carried Rajapaksa’s passport number and its issuing date which are the same as given in the sample certificate on the Wikipedia.

However, obtaining an authentic certificate of renunciation is essential for Rajapaksa’s Presidential bid as the Sri Lankan Constitution prohibits a citizen of a foreign country from being elected to the Presidency or to the Parliament of Sri Lanka.

