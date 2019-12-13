Government to allocate Rs. 2 million each to villages
The government has decided to allocate Rs.2 million to all villages to encourage speedy development in the country.
Speaking to media following the conclusion of a meeting of the government Parliamentary group, MP Chandima Weerakkody revealed President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had informed MPs of the decision.
The first meeting of the government Parliamentary group was held last evening under the patronage of the President at the President’s Official Residence.
The MP noted all Parliamentarians had been allocated Rs.20 million and were urged to complete their duties by the 31st of January.
He added all MPs had been requested to provide 700 job opportunities, while Provincial Council members had been requested to provide 100 employment opportunities by January.
(Source: News Radio)
This guy, with a dazed look on his face, probably recovering from that Ice shot he had yesterday, is promising LKR 2m for each village.
Now, what can the villagers do with the LKR 2m?. The Grama Sevaka and leader of the Village Council will ‘EAT’ at least LKR 1.5 million of this money.
My Dear Citizens, the current King came to power promising Viyath Maga; where thae has the intellectual capacity of Viyath Maga disappeared?
Chandima W is distributing LKR 2 million to each village. Should go for a psych assessment as too much Ice impedes intelligence and Brain Power.,