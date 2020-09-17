The JVP has charged the government is aiming to pass the 20th Constitutional Amendment to fulfil its own economic agenda.

Media Secretary of the JVP Parliamentarian Vijitha Herath speaking at the party headquarters pointed out that the 19th Amendment was not a perfect Constitutional Amendment but was suitable, and added that the 20th Amendment was focused on the personal objectives of a single political party.

MP Herath claimed this Amendment was seeking to fulfil objectives similar to that of JR Jayawardene.

He claimed the country was in economic turmoil, since Sri Lanka’s debt and loan repayments exceeded that of government revenue.

MP Herath also claimed the Amendment exceeded the objectives of Former President Jayawardene, in some Articles.

