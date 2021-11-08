Nov 08 2021 November 8, 2021 November 8, 2021 NoComment by Administrator

Health DG warns of restrictions again

Dr. Asela Gunawardena

The Health Services Chief warned of restrictions being re-imposed with the spike in COVID cases.

Health Services Director General Dr. Asela Gunawardena said that if the number of COVID-19 infections increases significantly in the coming weeks, restrictions will have to be re-imposed. Health Ministry statistics showed an increasing trend in the number of daily COVID-19 infections in the country.

The daily new COVID-19 cases surpassed the 600 mark on Saturday after 16 days.

“We have reports of a number of incidents where the virus has spread at parties and weddings. People were behaving as if Sri Lanka had broken free from COVID-19. If people behave irresponsibly, we will have to re-impose restrictions, albeit reluctantly,” he said.

“It is imperative that people keep in mind that we are not out of the woods yet and there is always a possibility of cases surging at any point,” the Health DG said.

(Source: Daily News)

