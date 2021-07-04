Health sector workers continue strike action

Strike action initiated by 13 Trade Unions within the health sector effective today.

Speaking to the media today, chairman of the Public Health Inspectors Union and joint Supplementary Medical Service Providers Front, Upul Rohana stressed that they will initiate further trade union action from Monday, if authorities fail to provide an answer to their requests.

He said the strike was initiated in protest to unjust decisions of the government to agree to five demands, including reducing working hours, considering promotions and an increased annual uniform allowance for nurses only.

The Union Chairman pointed out that many services in the health sector were stalled due to yesterday’s trade union action.

Upul Rohana noted that promotions and benefits of Supplementary Medical Service Providers would be threatened due to arbitrary decisions of the State.

He revealed that the random testing mechanism for COVID-19 reduced by 75% yesterday, adding that identifying close contacts also was halted.

Upul Rohana predicted that the true effects of the strike would be identified in the coming weeks.

The Chairman claims that authorities must listen to PHI officers since they will be conducting ground level surveillance of the COVID-19 situation in Sri Lanka.

Rohana noted they will only treat critical patients during this time period.

(Source: News Radio)