Hesha Vithanage released on bail
Posted in Local News
UNP MP Hesha Withanage was released on bail after he appeared before the Embilipitiya Magistrate today.
He was issued an arrest warrant yesterday by Embilipitiya Magistrate K.P.R. Vidanagamage for not appearing in the court over a fraud case regarding criminal misappropriation and property damaging.
Why has this THUG been granted bail?
‘Jumper’ Withanage, Chief Supporter of UNP Candidate, Mod*dasa and First lady Jalani is a public NUISANCE.
He threatened Gotabhaya with the ‘Jumper’ when his Boss, the Mod*dasa’ is elected.
UNP should take tough action on these THUGs who have taken control.