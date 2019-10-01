Oct 01 2019 October 1, 2019 October 1, 2019 1Comment by Administrator

Hesha Vithanage released on bail

Hesha Withanage

UNP MP Hesha Withanage was released on bail after he appeared before the Embilipitiya Magistrate today.

He was issued an arrest warrant yesterday by Embilipitiya Magistrate K.P.R. Vidanagamage for not appearing in the court over a fraud case regarding criminal misappropriation and property damaging.