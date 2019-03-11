Driver of the Defender vehicle, Navin Ratnayake, who was arrested for the hit and run accident that killed Borella Traffic OIC, IP Sarathchandra, was further remanded till March 18 by the Colombo Magistrate today.

Traffic OIC of the Borella Police, IP Sarathchandra, 51, had been en route to the Kollupitiya Police Station, when he had met with an accident when the motorcycle he was riding was hit by a speeding Defender in Bambalapitiya, at around 4.35 am on February 24.

Eight individuals, including Ratnayake and Rasika Bandara Aluthgamage, the son of parliamentarian Mahindadnanda Aluthgamage, were arrested in connection with the incident.

The OIC was critically injured in the accident and was admitted to the Colombo National Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday (March 09).