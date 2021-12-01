Hope to attract more tourists to Mattala – Udayanga

Former Sri Lankan Ambassador to Russia Udayanga Weeratunga says he hopes to attract more tourists to the Mattala Airport in the future.

He requested the government to change existing rules and regulations in a manner that is more accommodating to tourists amidst the current COVID-19 situation.

Udayanga Weeratunga said his aim is to bring in new tourists to the country and to bring down tour groups through popular agents, similar to arrivals in the Maldives.

Weeratunga added they are able to bring down more tourists at present with the easing of restrictions with 406 Russians visiting Sri Lanka on Tuesday and around 800 Russians visiting Sri Lanka weekly.

He added Kazakhstan’s domestic airline Air Astana will begin operations to Sri Lanka from today with tourists expected from the country.

Weeratunga said he believes in the month of December large tour groups from Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan will visit Sri Lanka and especially beach areas such as Weligama, Bentota, Beruwala, and Hikkaduwa.

(Source: News Radio)