Houses of 100 MPs saved after shoot-on-sight order last year – Wijeyadasa

Sri Lanka Government had thwarted plans to set fire to 100 houses belonging to lawmakers on May 10 2022 following goon attacks on protesters at Galle Face, Justice Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe said in Parliament yesterday (May 09).

Minister Rajapakshe said that timely issuance of a directive to the armed forces to shoot-on-sight had prevented organized attacks on the second day.

A list of 100 houses had been prepared to be set on fire on May 10 and some Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MPs and political leaders were on top of this list, the Minister told Parliament.

“Having received the information, we informed the Defence Secretary and urged him to order the armed forces to shoot on sight. They carried out three shootings. One in Rathgama, another two in Angoda and Pitakotte. Otherwise, at least more than 100 houses would have been set ablaze,” Minister said.

The Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe said houses and offices of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MPs had been destroyed.