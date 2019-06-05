Former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen says he did not step down from his post in fear of the No Confidence Motion presented against him.

Parliamentarian Bathiudeen stressed that he handed in his resignation with the intent of preventing certain groups from attempting to incite another Black July.

Speaking to BBC Sinhala in an interview the former Minister also said the former United Peoples Freedom Alliance led government failed to prevent religious conflicts which flared up during the previous tenure.

The MP claimed he requested the former President to prevent past issues from escalating and punish those who are guilty, however added the former President was unable to do so during his time.

The MP remarked that was why he decided to leave the former Presidents side.

However MP Bathiudeen said working with the present Prime Minister grants them the opportunity to serve the North, East and South, all people and all races equally without any division.

He stressed that he had worked very hard to bring investments into the country adding he travelled to many Muslim and other nations, doing his best to encourage investment and improve tourism to Sri Lanka.

However he stated some racist factions and their contractors have levelled these accusations against him now.

Former Minister Rishad Bathiudeen vehemently stressed that he has never, aided any efforts to destroy the country, support terrorism or destabilize the nation.

He noted that he and his fellow MP’s have remained responsible with politics and the power vested in them by the people and have never assisted any action that could have harmed the country.

(Source: News Radio)