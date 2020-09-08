Education Minister Prof. G.L. Peiris yesterday refuted the claims that Independent Commissions will be abolished by the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.

He said that this Amendment has ensured the smooth functioning of seven Commissions, namely, the Election Commission, Public Services Commission, Police Commission, Finance Commission, Delimitation Commission, Bribery Commission and the Human Rights Commission.

Speaking at a press conference at the SLPP headquarters in Battaramulla, the Education Minister said the 19th Amendment was brought with malicious intent.

“The ulterior motive of bringing the 19th Amendment to the Constitution was to target the members of the Rajapaksa family. It was not brought for the well-being of the country or its people,” he said.

He said that the previous Government subtly planned to remove the members of the Rajapaksa family from the political platform through the 19th Amendment.

“The country faced anarchy due to the 19th Amendment to the Constitution,” he added. The Education Minister said President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was unable to dissolve Parliament after his resounding victory at the last Presidential election due to the 19th Amendment.

“The President could have dissolved Parliament and called for an election if the 19th Amendment was not in force,” he said.

He said the President does not have time to discharge his service to the public as long as the 19th Amendment to the Constitution is in force.

“The President has to spend more time in courts until the 19th Amendment is in force,” he said.

(Source: Daily News – By Chandima Karunaratne)