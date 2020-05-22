Island-wide curfew on 24th & 25th of May

Island-wide curfew will be re-imposed from 8.00 pm tomorrow (23) to 5.00 am on Tuesday (26) including the high-risk districts of Colombo and Gampaha where curfew will continue indefinitely.

Curfew for other 23 districts except Colombo and Gampaha, which will come into force at 8.00 pm tomorrow (23), will be eased at 5.00 am on May 26.

From May 26 onward, the curfew in these districts will be relaxed between 5.00 am and 8.00 pm daily, until further notice.

Conditions included in previous announcements regarding the resumption of normal life will remain unchanged.