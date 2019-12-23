It is the duty of the Police to implement the law properly in the event of an accident; be it Patali Champika Ranawaka, Mahinda Rajapaksa, Ranil Wickremesinghe or Rajitha Senaratne, the law should certainly be implemented, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said yesterday (22).

Everyone is equal before the law, the Premier said, adding that levelling allegations against the Government when the Police fulfil their responsibilities is a politically motivated act.

He went on to say that when the Police fulfilled their duties properly in connection with Champika Ranawaka’s accident case, some even started to level allegations targeting the Rajapaksasa.

The Premier made this statement recently in Wadduwa when addressing a meeting with social media activists who expressed support at the last Presidential election.

(Source: Ceylon Today)