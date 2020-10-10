A student of Sri Jayawardenapura University’s Management Faculty has been tested positive for COVID-19. According to the university student union, the student, a resident of Panadura, had been boarded at a hostel and had last visited the university on October 4.

The Vice Chancellor of the University Senior Prof. Sudantha Liyanage said 50 students of the Management Faculty, who were staying at hostels, were placed under self-isolation following the detection of this novel coronavirus case.

According to the Vice Chancellor of the university, students have been informed not to vacate the hostel premises. Meals would be provided for the students by the university hostel, it was said.